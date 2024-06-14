Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.62 Million Position in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Shares of VNSE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 4,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

