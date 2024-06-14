Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 925,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $183.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,734,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

