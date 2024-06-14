Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.09. The stock had a trading volume of 154,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,177. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $428.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.