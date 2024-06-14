Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

ABT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.57. 200,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,859. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

