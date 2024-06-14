Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ remained flat at $55.16 during trading hours on Friday. 394,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,036. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

