Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.26. 700,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,873. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

