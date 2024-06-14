Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 330,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,951. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

