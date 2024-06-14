Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,389 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.49. 62,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,558. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.