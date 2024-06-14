Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after buying an additional 6,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Range Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after buying an additional 693,970 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $408,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,446 shares in the company, valued at $791,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.81. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

