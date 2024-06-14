Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.82. 2,195,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,201,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

