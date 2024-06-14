Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.92. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.04 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.