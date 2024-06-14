Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.25. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 258,860 shares changing hands.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $991.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.