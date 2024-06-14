Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,600.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,181.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CMG opened at $3,266.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,095.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,701.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,293.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

