Choice Properties REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$337.96 million during the quarter.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
