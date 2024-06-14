Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$337.96 million for the quarter.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

