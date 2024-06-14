Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Christie Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 124.75 ($1.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Christie Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.