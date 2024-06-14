ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $241.73 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.89. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

