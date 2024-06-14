CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:CXF opened at C$9.67 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a one year low of C$8.32 and a one year high of C$10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.56.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.