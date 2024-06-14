CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CXF opened at C$9.67 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a one year low of C$8.32 and a one year high of C$10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.56.

