CIBC Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$16.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$9.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$194,958.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

