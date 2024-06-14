Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $64.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 335.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 518,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $545.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.72. The firm has a market cap of $469.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
