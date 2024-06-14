Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $64.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 335.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 518,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $545.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.72. The firm has a market cap of $469.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.