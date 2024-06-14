Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

