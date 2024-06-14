Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas Sells 11,706 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRUS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
