Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas Sells 11,706 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRUS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.