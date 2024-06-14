Clarity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

