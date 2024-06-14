Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47.
About VanEck Gold Miners ETF
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
