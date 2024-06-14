Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.