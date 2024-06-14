Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,446,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 18.5% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

