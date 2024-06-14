Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $150,975,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $45,772,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,457,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Clarivate Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

