CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $0.91 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
