CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $0.91 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

