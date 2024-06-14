CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 820 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.72. The stock had a trading volume of 304,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,624. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $189.26 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

