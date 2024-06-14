CMG Global Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,870 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 18,704,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,273,418. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

