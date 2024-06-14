CMG Global Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.40. 1,534,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

