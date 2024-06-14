CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

BAC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 8,516,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,787,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

