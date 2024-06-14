CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $6.72 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 109,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.