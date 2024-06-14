CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,313,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,990,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

