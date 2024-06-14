CMG Global Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 9.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.