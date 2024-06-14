CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 10,120 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 879,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

