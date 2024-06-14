CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 113 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.42. 2,190,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,284. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.