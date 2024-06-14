CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 424 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.12. 7,350,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,641,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.47 and its 200 day moving average is $429.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $478.39.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.