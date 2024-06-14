Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGNT. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

