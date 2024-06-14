Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $166.04 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,777,665 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

