Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 886.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Collective Audience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAUD opened at $0.38 on Friday. Collective Audience has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collective Audience

In other Collective Audience news, major shareholder Abri Ventures I, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,013,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,192.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Collective Audience

See Also

