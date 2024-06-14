Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comcast alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.