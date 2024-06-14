Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comcast alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $389,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Comcast by 283.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. 1,591,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,092,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.