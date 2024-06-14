Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.18, but opened at $46.64. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comerica shares last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 80,131 shares.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

