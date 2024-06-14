Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

