Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.58

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.58 and last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 370645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

