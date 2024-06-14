Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.58

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.58 and last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 370645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.