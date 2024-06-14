Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) CEO Dimitar Karaivanov Acquires 1,000 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 130,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 107,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

