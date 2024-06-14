Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coinbase Global and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $214.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.32%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and SAI.TECH Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 19.56 $94.87 million $5.01 49.43 SAI.TECH Global $6.78 million 1.91 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coinbase Global beats SAI.TECH Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About SAI.TECH Global

(Get Free Report)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

