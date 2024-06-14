Comparing Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sound Group and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

PodcastOne has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 160.99%. Given PodcastOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Sound Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sound Group and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and PodcastOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.22 PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.97 -$14.73 million N/A N/A

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Summary

Sound Group beats PodcastOne on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

