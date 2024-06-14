Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.87 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $779.34 million and $32.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,832.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00641586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00118639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00075213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,010,546,594 coins and its circulating supply is 4,135,539,820 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,010,410,069.68 with 4,135,410,054.89 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19353876 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $34,131,082.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

