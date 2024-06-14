CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $102.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,878,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,349,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,010,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

